DCF plans on-site D-SNAP location and additional phone option in Lee County

There will be two opportunities for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Lee County including an additional phone option.

From December 5 through 7 and on December 11, there will be an additional phone D-SNAP event for Lee County residents. From December 9 through 11, applicants who are unable to complete their interview during the phone event will be able to complete their in-person interview on-site.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“The Department is committed to providing ongoing support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian for as long as it takes” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. "During the Department’s initial D-SNAP phone event that occurred in Lee county in October, we were able to approve benefits for about 30,000 households. We are excited to be able to offer another phone event in Lee county, in addition to the in-person event scheduled the week of December 5. The phone process is simple, saves time, and avoids applicants from having to attend in-person.”

DCF will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in Lee County and did not previously pre-register online or complete their phone interview before October 16. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before coming on-site or calling the D-SNAP Call Center to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from on Monday, December 5 through Wednesday, December 7 and Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11.

D-SNAP Dates and Times:

Phone Interview

Pre-register online: MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP

Call: 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136

Date: December 5-7, December 11

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Applicants will need to call the D-SNAP call center on the appropriate day based on last name:

Last name begins with A-k, Dec. 5; Last name begins with L-Z, Dec. 6; Any last name, Dec. 7 and 11

On-Site Location

Lee County – Lee County Civic Center

11831 Bayshore Rd

North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Dates: December 9-11, 2022

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Households that do not live or work in Lee County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location.

DCF will open D-SNAP locations in each county that has been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for each county will be announced as they open. D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or DCF’s Family Resource Support Centers.

