Fire in Ian debris pile on Sanibel's Island Inn Road under control

The Sanibel Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire in the debris pile on Island Inn Road this morning at approximately 6 a.m.

The area is secure and the Sanibel Fire Department is working to extinguish the fire.

The fire is currently contained to the debris pile with no threats to any structures at this time.

Island Inn Road will be closed, expect traffic delays in nearby areas.

Sanibel Fire said residents can expect smoky conditions for an extended period.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sanibel Fire Department remained on scene and said the situation was under control and the fire was considered extinguished with other fire control districts standing by. Assisting were units from South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Iona McGregor Fire District, Estero Fire Rescue, Bayshore Fire Rescue, Sanibel Police Department.

Sanibel Fire Captain John DiMaria said the fire had likely been smoldering for hours before flames surfaced.

The Sanibel Police Department is providing traffic control. The Sanibel Police are advising everyone to avoid the area if at all possible. We will advise when the area is all clear.

The Fire Department is advising this will be an extended operations situation and that the fire is contained to the debris pile.

