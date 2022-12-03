Boil water advisory in effect in Fort Myers due to line break

A 42-inch water main break on the east side of Fort Myers has prompted a boil water advisory for city residents.

The advisory was issued because of low water pressure or no water as a result of the break. The break is in the area of Rockfill Road and Edison Avenue.

The boil water notice is in effect for Fort Myers city-wide. The city's boil notice said water will continue to be tested and residents will be notified as soon as the notice is rescinded.

Residents should boil tap water at a rolling boil for one minute or use bottled water while the advisory remains in effect.

File map / WGCU

Boil water recommendations

Standard recommendations when you receive a boil water notice advise:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator dispenser.

For infant feeding, to make formula fully boil water and let cool before mixing. You may also use a ready-to-use formula, if available.

Handwashing

In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65.55°Celsius), or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sterilize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.



Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach (1 teaspoon of unscented liquid bleach for each gallon of water) to clean washable toys and high touch surfaces, such as kitchen counters.

Caring for pets

Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to drink.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such from a refrigerator dispenser.

Caring for your garden and houseplants

You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.

