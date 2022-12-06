FPL donates a brighter Christmas to Port Charlotte veteran, family

On Monday a group of about 30 Florida Power & Light employees, friends and neighbors donated their time of decorate the Port Charlotte home of Leah and Justin Hessinger and their children, Faith, 14, and Carter, 5.

FPL partnered with the Florida National Guard to surprise local veterans across the state with some holiday cheer. By turning the front of her home into an energy-efficient winter wonderland comprised of thousands of LED lights and solar-powered décor, Veterans like Hessinger can enjoy a brighter Christmas.

