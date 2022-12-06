Lee County residents may qualify for food assistance

Lee County residents affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for food benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This is for people who are not already receiving regular SNAP benefits. You can see whether you qualify through a two-step process, which involves pre-registering and then opting for either a phone interview or an in-person interview.

Pre-register at myflfamilies.com.

Then, for an in-person interview, go to:

Lee County Civic Center

11831 Bayshore Rd

North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Dates: December 9-11, 2022

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.

For a phone interview, Call: 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136

Date: December 5-7, December 11

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.

