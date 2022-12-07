Boil water advisory lifted for most of Fort Myers; several areas need more bacteriological sampling

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has approved lifting the citywide boil water notice in most areas of Fort Myers.

The rescinded notice was posted shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Exceptions to the lifted notice included The Somerset@Plantation subdivision, The Legacy Gateway subdivision, Heritage Palms subdivision, and Residents and businesses within the boundaries of: Deleon Street on the east, Medical Lane on the south, Bowling Green Boulevard on the west, and Orangewood Avenue northward to Manor Avenue.

These areas require additional bacteriological sampling, which will be presented to DEP for review and approval. A notice will be shared as soon as the precautionary boil water advisory can be rescinded in those area.

