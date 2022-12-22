26th Annual Candlelight Vigil honors those who died facing homelessness in Lee County

5 of 14 — HomelessLeeCo005.JPG

The community lit candles to honor those who have lost their lives while facing homelessness. The 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil for the Homeless was held December 21, 2022, on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse. The Lee County Homeless Coalition gathered with the community to remember those who have died while living on the streets or in the shelters of Lee county during the past year and asking to remember those who suffer in the community and face homelessness in Lee County.

Andrea Melendez / WGCU