Song of the Day Artist Tribute for Friday, Dec. 23: Christine McVie and "You Make Lovin' Fun"

Not even Christine McVie’s mom, who was a psychic, could have predicted the music career her daughter would have. McVie would become part of Fleetwood Mac, one of the most successful rock groups ever.

McVie died November 30 in London after a short illness. She was 79.

McVie fell in love with rock ‘n’ roll when she was 15, after her brother brought home music by Fats Domino. After graduating from college, she bounced around the London music scene with minor success. Then she joined Fleetwood Mac. Her husband, John McVie, was already a member of the band.

The group moved to the United States in 1974 and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined soon after. McVie’s songwriting skills blossomed. She had two hit songs on their first album “Fleetwood Mac.”

Then came “Rumours,” one of the most popular albums of all time with 40 million copies sold worldwide. Many of the songs she wrote for the album were about her break up with her husband. By the end of the “Rumours” tour, they were divorced.

The Song of the Day, “You Make Loving Fun,” was one of those breakup songs. It was one of five McVie wrote for the “Rumours” album. She wrote the song while having an affair with the band’s lighting director. She told her husband the song was about her dog. The song was the fourth single from the album and reached number nine on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Her song “Don’t Stop Believing” was the most successful single from the album, reaching number three. It became Bill Clinton’s theme music for his 1992 presidential campaign.