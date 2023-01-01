Fort Myers High School Greenwave Band performs at the 2023 London New Year's Day Parade

The Fort Myers High School Greenwave Band, colorguard, and dance team performed at the 2023 London New Year's Day Parade Sunday morning, part of the some 10,000 parade participants.

Introducing the band and speaking with parade emcees about the Southwest Florida area was Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

fmhs band.mp4

The group's participation was their third appearance at the event. Previously, the band "invaded" London on New Year's Day 2007 and 2017.

The entire parade, and the Greenwave, can be seen via the event's website.

