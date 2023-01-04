Precautionary boil water notice: Greater McGregor Reserve Area

Repairs to a 6-inch water valve at 1426 Parkshore Circle has prompted a precautionary boil water in the Greater McGregor Reserve Area.

The alert impacts all residences & businesses in the following addresses:

1439-1471 Friendship Walkway

1501-1710 Mcgregor Reserve Dr.

1501-1578 Inventors Ct.

1775-1790 Morning Glory Ct.

1705-1728 Whittling Ct.

1410-1455 Thistledown Way

1435-1443 Larkspur Dr.

As a precautionary measure, we advise boiling of water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The city will continue to test the water and will notify the community as soon as the notice is rescinded.

If test results permit, this notice is expected to be lifted by Saturday, January 8, 2022. As a best practice, the water is tested for a minimum of 48 hours following the declaration of the precautionary boil water notice. At that point, the results are provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which will then determine whether the precautionary boil water notice may be rescinded or additional testing is required.

