Cleveland Ballet was on point with a morning of dance with children at Golisano
Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023. The Ballet is in Southwest Florida to give a benefit performance in Naples on March 1st at a private event.
At the hospital, dancers spent time on site, visiting with patients, their families and caregivers. The dancers also gave a short demonstration of ballet movements.
The troupe will also visit the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, where they will demonstrate ballet techniques to the young members later in the day.
1 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Alia Federico, lead Ballerina, talks about foot placement. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
2 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Alia Federico, and Nash Gomez take a photo with a family. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
3 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Emanuel Tavares, back center, performs some moves with the troupe. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
4 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
5 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Alia Federico, lead Ballerina, ran through some warmup moves with the troupe. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
6 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Veronika Malian, 7, of Lehigh, got a front row seat to watch the ballet troupe. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
7 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
8 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
9 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Covington Pearson, Kaela Ku, Emanuel Tavares and Nash Gomez demonstrated a lift. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
10 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Veronika Malian, 7, of Lehigh, takes a photo with the ballet troupe. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
11 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
12 of 12 — WGCUClevelandBallet02282023AM
Veronika Malian, 7, of Lehigh, got to touch a toe shoe to see how it felt. Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU