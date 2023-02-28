Cleveland Ballet was on point with a morning of dance with children at Golisano

Members of the Cleveland Ballet visited Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023. The Ballet is in Southwest Florida to give a benefit performance in Naples on March 1st at a private event.

At the hospital, dancers spent time on site, visiting with patients, their families and caregivers. The dancers also gave a short demonstration of ballet movements.

The troupe will also visit the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, where they will demonstrate ballet techniques to the young members later in the day.