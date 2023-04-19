HOLING FOR NEXT WEEK: Law banning Chinese drones led to $150K LCSO replacement request; similar moves by other agencies

A recent Florida law regulating the use of Chinese-made drones made the drones used by some SWFL law enforcement agencies obsolete and forced budget requests for new drones of up to $150,000.

A recent story reported by the Digital Camera World web site said that the law, backed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis and banning the use of Chinese-made drones in Florida, has gone into force, grounding millions of dollars worth of police and state-service-owned drones overnight.

The law, Florida statute 934.50, provides a list of approved drones with many used by law enforcement agencies not on that list.

For example, the Lee County Sheriff's Office had a fleet of drones, particularly one called the DragonFish, which is manufactured by Autel, a Chinese-related firm and not on that approved list. The law effectively made 38 of LCSO’s 41 drones obsolete at the end of 2022.

In the Sheriff's Office budget documents issued in June 2022, there was a paragraph under the heading of Strategic Plan FY 2022 / 23 – FY 2026 / 27 pertaining to the Chinese-drone issue:

"LCSO will work with Lee County Administration and budget for future operational costs. LCSO Command Staff will identify and discuss unanticipated needs arising outside of traditional operations to determine how best to meet the challenge. For example, Florida this year severely restricted law enforcement’s ability to use its existing fleet of drones. Beginning in 2023, only approved drones can be used due to security concerns."

LCSO / Special to WGCU A drone used by the Lee County Sheriff's Office is a Chinese-made model that is now prohibited for use under a state law.

Furthermore, under the listing of drone replacements, the Sheriff's Office budget made the following request: "Florida enacted legislation this year that restricts what drones law enforcement and other governmental agencies can use. This change makes 38 of LCSO’s 41 drones obsolete at the end of this year. The estimated replacement cost of LCSO’s Mavic small drones are $15,000 per drone, while replacement of LCSO’s Matrice medium-range drones are $50,000 to $65,000 per drone. The replacement cost of the Dragon Fish long range drone is unknown. Budgeted request: $150,000."

The Dragon Fish drone lists online in a range from $90,000 to more than $112,000, depending on equipment provided.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a formal request for information on the drone issue.

A Fort Myers Police Department official said that agency also uses drones and was affected like many other agencies across the state, by the new drone law. "We are evaluating our options as we will need to purchased new drones after thorough evaluations of what is within the state law," Sergeant Kristin Capuzzi, FMPD Public Information Officer, said.

The law even affected higher education, prompting state institutions to check their inventory for the prohibited devices.

"FGCU is aware of the law, and steps have been taken to ensure all the drones used by faculty and staff comply with the law," Pam McCabe, Coordinator of University Communications & Media Relations, said.

FMPD / Special to WGCU The Fort Myers Police Department said drones are a valuable tool they department uses for many different incidents to include missing persons and in areas that are difficult to reach. The department will also be replacing drones that are now prohibited under state law.

The Digital Camera World story said the new law is an unfunded mandate, meaning there is no new money for departments operating drones to replace their Chinese – usually DJI or Autel – drones with alternatives, and, as many have pointed out, the alternatives often aren't up to the job. DJI is the largest supplier of non-military drones on the planet, with a wide choice of the best DJI drones for most tasks.

The list of approved drone manufacturers issued by the state Department of Management Services for Florida governmental agency use include Skydio, Parrot, Altavian, Teal Drones and Vantage Robotics.

The statute says that, as of January 1, 2022, a governmental agency may only purchase or otherwise acquire a drone from this list of approved manufacturers. Governmental agencies had until Jan. 1, 2023, to continue to utilize drones not on the department’s approved list.

The department said the list does not guarantee that all models produced by these manufacturers meet an individual governmental agency's specific needs or security requirements.

Digital Camera World quoted Lieutenant Michael Crabb, of the North County Sheriff's Office, who told the Florida state senate: "If there are national security issues with a DJI drone, then show us what it is." He also said: "I'm an American, and I wish we could buy all American-made drones [but] there are limitations with American-made, unfortunately." He indicated that, of a fleet of 25 drones used to monitor active crimes and in other police work, 19 were DJI and would now be grounded.

DJI has said that the Florida decision "ruling against the use of Chinese-made drones for law enforcement is a regrettable development and is unjustified.”

The U.S. Interior Department grounded hundreds of Chinese-made drones it was using to track wildfires and monitor dams, volcanoes and wildlife in 2020 and earlier this year the U.S. federal government banned the purchase of Chinese drones within the federal sector.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.