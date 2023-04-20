© 2023 WGCU News
Lee, Sarasota and Collier in list of counties with most abortions

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published April 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT
A new state report shows that 14,455 abortions had been performed this year in Florida as of April 12.
CHANDAN KHANNA
/
AFP via Getty Images
A new report from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration shows that 14,455 abortions had been performed this year in Florida as of April 12.

Lee, Collier and Sarasota counties are in the top 22 of the state's 67 counties for number of abortions this year.

Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

  • Miami-Dade County: 2,858
  • Broward County: 1,859
  • Out-of-state residents: 1,428
  • Hillsborough County: 1,239
  • Orange County: 959
  • Palm Beach County: 890
  • Duval County: 715
  • Pinellas County: 566
  • Polk County: 418
  • Lee County: 328
  • Brevard County: 230
  • Osceola County: 221
  • Pasco County: 206
  • Volusia County: 203
  • Leon County: 202
  • Seminole County: 175
  • Manatee County: 158
  • Marion County: 148
  • Sarasota County: 136
  • Lake County: 117
  • Alachua County: 116
  • St. Lucie County: 116
  • Collier County: 113

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

