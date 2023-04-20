Lee, Sarasota and Collier in list of counties with most abortions

A new report from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration shows that 14,455 abortions had been performed this year in Florida as of April 12.

Lee, Collier and Sarasota counties are in the top 22 of the state's 67 counties for number of abortions this year.

Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.



Miami-Dade County: 2,858

Broward County: 1,859

Out-of-state residents: 1,428

Hillsborough County: 1,239

Orange County: 959

Palm Beach County: 890

Duval County: 715

Pinellas County: 566

Polk County: 418

Lee County: 328

Brevard County: 230

Osceola County: 221

Pasco County: 206

Volusia County: 203

Leon County: 202

Seminole County: 175

Manatee County: 158

Marion County: 148

Sarasota County: 136

Lake County: 117

Alachua County: 116

St. Lucie County: 116

Collier County: 113



Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration