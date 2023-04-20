Lee, Sarasota and Collier in list of counties with most abortions
A new report from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration shows that 14,455 abortions had been performed this year in Florida as of April 12.
Lee, Collier and Sarasota counties are in the top 22 of the state's 67 counties for number of abortions this year.
Here are counties with the most abortions. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.
- Miami-Dade County: 2,858
- Broward County: 1,859
- Out-of-state residents: 1,428
- Hillsborough County: 1,239
- Orange County: 959
- Palm Beach County: 890
- Duval County: 715
- Pinellas County: 566
- Polk County: 418
- Lee County: 328
- Brevard County: 230
- Osceola County: 221
- Pasco County: 206
- Volusia County: 203
- Leon County: 202
- Seminole County: 175
- Manatee County: 158
- Marion County: 148
- Sarasota County: 136
- Lake County: 117
- Alachua County: 116
- St. Lucie County: 116
- Collier County: 113
Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration