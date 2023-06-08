City of Marco Island appoints Joan Taylor as new city clerk

Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees has announced the appointment of Joan Taylor to the position of City Clerk.

Taylor was chosen for the position after a selection process following the resignation of the previous City Clerk, Mike Sheffield.

She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, having most recently served as the Accreditation and Grants Manager in the Marco Island Police Department.

Prior to her work with the City of Marco Island, Joan was a senior vice president for ZenithOptimedia and the director of Communications Planning for Mindshare, a global media agency.

Taylor’s diverse background includes work in New York City, Guangzhou, China, and Istanbul, Turkey. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Hobart & William Smith Colleges.

“Joan will be a great addition to our executive leadership team,” City Manager Mike McNees said. “Her experience in the private sector brings a new perspective to City government, specifically her focus on process improvements, accountability, and the value of time. I know she will raise the standards of her work team.”

Taylor assumed the role on June 5. She can be reached at Marco Island City Hall, (239) 389-5010 or jtaylor@cityofmarcoisland.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.