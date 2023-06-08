Pro-democracy group learns about extremist hate activity in Florida

More than 50 people gathered by teleconference Wednesday evening to get an update on white supremacist activities in Florida. The nonpartisan group is concerned, representatives say, about losing democracy in the state. Groups represented include Floridians for Democracy, SWFL Voices for Racial Justice, Concerned Citizens of Lower Lee County and Progressive Women of SWFL. Residents’ interest in the groups grows, as autocratic policies in Florida gain ground.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County noted how extremist hate has grown in the state. He listed the Neo-Nazi and other hate groups that have recently found a home in Florida.

“We have White Lives Matter, Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Group of Florida, Florida Nationalists. You have the Proud Boys, you have the Oath Keepers, you have the Goyim Defense League,” Chitwood said. “Florida is the home for the most people charged in relation to the January 6th insurrection. Antisemitic activity here in Florida, according to the ADL[Anti-DefamationLeague], has increased over 50 percent since 2020.”

Republican Representative Mike Caruso of Palm Beach County described the bill he recently sponsored.

“It takes acts that are already against the law under the state statues, that are punishable as a misdemeanor, and elevates them to a 3rd degree felony punishable by 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, if they’re done with religious or ethnic animus,” he said.

The bill passed in the Florida legislature and went into effect immediately. Some meeting participants expressed a desire to expand that law based on race, gender, and sexual orientation.

