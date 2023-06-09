These are the charges Trump was indicted on

Updated June 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents probe has been unsealed.

The 49-page indictment lays out 37 federal charges against Trump, including obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified documents at his Florida resort and refusing to return them to the FBI and the National Archives.

Also named in the indictment is Walt Nauta, a former presidential aide to Trump who remained in his employ after he left office. Nauta faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.

Read the full document below.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

