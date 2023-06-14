© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Part of Six Mile Cypress Slough boardwalk to close for repairs

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
The section of boardwalk trail along Gator Lake at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve will close Monday, June 19, for routine repairs and maintenance with an expected reopening on Monday, July 3.
WGCU
/
FILE
The section of boardwalk trail along Gator Lake at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve will close Monday, June 19, for routine repairs and maintenance with an expected reopening on Monday, July 3.

The section of boardwalk trail along Gator Lake at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve will close Monday, June 19, for routine repairs and maintenance with an expected reopening on Monday, July 3.

Guided walks will be offered while the section of boardwalk is undergoing repairs. The Interpretive Center and Rock and Stroll Garden will remain open to visitors during their normal operating hours.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff