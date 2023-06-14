Part of Six Mile Cypress Slough boardwalk to close for repairs

The section of boardwalk trail along Gator Lake at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve will close Monday, June 19, for routine repairs and maintenance with an expected reopening on Monday, July 3.

Guided walks will be offered while the section of boardwalk is undergoing repairs. The Interpretive Center and Rock and Stroll Garden will remain open to visitors during their normal operating hours.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.