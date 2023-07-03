CORRECTION/CLARIFICATION

Correction: A June 26 story posted on wgcu.org stating that the Florida Department of Health reported their water-quality testing discovered red tide and blue-green algae in Charlotte Harbor at the same time was incorrect and the story has been removed from WGCU’s website.

Due to the significant threat that such as situation could pose to human and animal health, WGCU posted the agency’s information along with an editor’s note that the preliminary report would be followed when more information became available; however, on June 29 the FDEP sent an email to the media that its prior announcement was wrong: “You received an incorrect alert concerning blue-green algae and/or red tide from (us),” FDEP officials wrote. “This alert was sent in error. Please disregard.“