Don slowly shuffles off in Atlantic as two other systems are watched

The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on post-tropical cyclone Don, a hurricane for a brief time over the weekend and slowly spinning away over the north-central Atlantic.

Capturing the NHC's attention now are two other systems not showing very much promise.

East of the Windward Islands, tropical wave 95L has not become any better organized since Sunday, although some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward near 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea. Regardless o development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development of this system by the middle of the week.

Formation chances: through 48 hours, low, 20 percent; through 7 days, low, 20 percent.

In the Southwestern Western Atlantic: A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally conducive for some gradual development of this system as it moves towards the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.

* Formation chances: through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent; through 7 days, low, 20 percent.

NOAA/NWS / WGCU

Meanwhile, in southern end of Florida, a heat advisory remained in place for extreme southern Southwest Florida and across to a portion of Southeast and South Florida.

That advisory abated north of Collier County after the weekend with the worst of the heat centered in the Miami-Dade region.

