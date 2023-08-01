Lee Commissioners waive tolls on Sanibel Causeway for six Sundays

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to waive tolls on the Sanibel Causeway for the next six Sundays in support of the “Savor the Shore” campaign.

Tolls on the Causeway will be waived each Sunday through Sept. 10 and on the Causeway only, not additional Lee County bridges.

Lee VCB / File Savor the Shore, sponsored by the Lee County Visitor & CIOnventor Bureau, urges trip to a Lee County coastal community that includes going to the beach, visiting an attraction, and eating at a local restaurant.



“Savor the Shore” , a Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau-sponsored awareness campaign, encourages residents to enjoy access to local restaurants and attractions during the off-season.

While Hurricane Ian affected tourism, many establishments have worked to reopen and serve the public during recovery from the storm, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022.

The VCB is running the multi-week advocacy campaign, which includes print, radio and television promotions.

Savor the Shore encourages residents to visit impacted coastal areas, eat at a local restaurant, shop, go to the beach and participate in activities.

The VCB is committed to supporting the business community’s recovery by creating awareness and encouraging people to spend locally and make a difference in the local economy.

