Worrell hearing likely in coming week, sentencing after Oct. 25

This week is likely when Christopher John Worrell, a Naples resident and member of the "Proud Boys" who was re-apprehended by the FBI Sept. 28, is brought to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida for his initial appearance.

Worrell's arrest by the FBI on Thursday came after he was found unconscious in his home in Naples. The agency said the U.S. Capitol breach case participant attempted to covertly return to his Collier County home.

That case stems from Worrell being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.

In addition to a possible hearing this week, a court motion filing by federal prosecutors requested a sentencing date for Worrell between October 25 and November 3.

Worrell was previously set to be sentenced on August 18. He went missing four days before the sentencing, while subject to release conditions including GPS monitoring and a curfew. Three days before that sentencing the Court revoked Worrell’s release and issued a bench warrant and he was found, and arrested, Sept. 28.

The government said it would request that Worrell remain in custody pending sentencing, and relating to his vanishing previously, anticipated that he will be detained pending sentencing.

Worrell’s attorney, William Shipley, requested that the sentencing be set for the lunch hour, as he is scheduled to be co-counsel in another trial during this time period.

