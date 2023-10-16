Judge imposes partial gag order against Trump in election-interference case

Updated October 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM ET

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump's election interference case imposed a partial gag order Monday against the former president, barring him and all other parties in the case from making statements targeting prosecutors and court personnel as well as inflammatory statements about likely witnesses.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan marked a partial victory for the Justice Department in its bid to impose additional restrictions on Trump's extra-judicial statements in the federal election interference case in Washington.

"This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses. This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice," Chutkan said as she announced her decision from the bench.

Trump's presidential candidacy, Chutkan said, "does not give him carte blanche" to threaten or vilify "public servants simply doing their job."

The government was asking the court for a partial gag order because Trump's comments, prosecutors said, threatened to intimidate witnesses and taint the jury pool.

At Monday's hearing, Trump's attorneys vigorously denied any need to place restrictions on the former president's public comments about the case, and said the effort to do amounted to the Biden administration attempting to silence the president's chief political rival.

"The Biden administration is seeking to censor a political candidate in the middle of a campaign," John Lauro, Trump's attorney, said. Lauro suggested the case be postponed until after the election—an idea Chutkan rejected.

The day after his arraignment in August, Trump posted on social media: "If you go after me, I'm coming after you." The judge previously has warned Trump's attorneys that any misbehavior could lead her to move up the trial date, now set for March 4, 2024, to limit further prejudice to potential jurors.

Since then, Trump has posted that the justice system is "rigged," that special counsel Smith is "deranged," that the judge is "a radical Obama hack" and that he can't get a fair trial in the District of Columbia. Trump has also verbally attacked possible witnesses such as his former vice president, Mike Pence, and his former attorney general, Bill Barr.

One of the cases that the special counsel cites to back up this request is a high-profile prosecution that Judge Chutkan handled a few years ago involving the unregistered Russian agent Maria Butina.

Chutkan did impose a partial gag order in that case. But legal experts said this one is harder, in part because it's not clear whether Trump will follow the rules and what the judge might do if he crosses the line.

Trump already is operating under a sort of gag order in the ongoing civil fraud trial he faces in New York City. A judge there rebuked him after Trump made baseless accusations against the judge's law clerk and posted her photo online.

