Lee County schools pre-registration open for 2024-25

Students entering the Lee County School District in August 2024 are now able to pre-register.

The advanced registration period is open to any incoming student who is entering kindergarten, moving from a private or charter school to a Lee County Public School or relocating to Lee County from another county or state.

“We have opened up the pre-registration process to all grade levels to eliminate the last-minute stress for any family that knows their child will attend a School District operated public school next year. They can submit their documents now and have the peace of mind the process is completed and they are ready for open enrollment when it begins in January,” Soretta Ralph, the Executive Director of Student Enrollment, said.

Pre-registration can be managed online through the FOCUS Parent Portal, which eliminates the need to visit the Student Enrollment Office in-person.

Parents with children already in the district can use their existing FOCUS account to upload necessary documents, while parents new to the district must create a FOCUS Parent Portal to complete the registration process.

The documents required to pre-register include a copy of parent photo ID, a copy of a birth certificate, a health examination 12 months prior to registration, a DH680-Florida certificate of immunization, a social security card (optional), custody documents (if applicable) and proof of address.

More information about pre-registration, FOCUS accounts and answers to some frequently asked questions are available at https://www.leeschools.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=676305&pageId=4149534. Parents needing further assistance can email studentenrollment@leeschools.net.

