EPA/DEP representatives meet with concerned residents about carcinogenic air pollution at Central Fort Myers plant

For more than a decade, an American Contract Systems plant in central Fort Myers released a carcinogenic gas called ethylene oxide (EtO), unbeknownst to nearby residents. The toxic gas emissions have drawn concern from people who live, work or send their children to school in the vicinity of the plant because exposure to EtO increases the lifetime risk of developing cancer, and children are particularly vulnerable.

Representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection met with concerned residents during a Nov. 1 meeting to discuss mitigation efforts taken so far, and steps the state and federal agencies plan to take going forward.

News-Press Senior Writer and storyteller Amy Bennett Williams has been following the story and provided an update to WGCU’s John Davis.



Recent News-Press coverage:

Filters removing most carcinogenic gas from Fort Myers plant, fears remain

EPA comes to town to talk air pollution

Fort Myers’ carcinogenic air pollution may be fixed, but what about those exposed for years?

Byron Donalds inspects Fort Myers plant’s pollution control upgrades

Fort Myers plant released carcinogens for 12 years. How worried should neighbors be?

'Beyond troubling': EPA faces outrage over Fort Myers plant's cancer-causing pollution

'No safe level': Fort Myers plant pollutes air with a carcinogenic chemical, EPA warns

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

