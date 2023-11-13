Free quarterly legal clinic for seniors returns to Fort Myers

A Fort Myers based legal nonprofit is hosting a free limited legal advice presentation on adult guardianships at the downtown library.

Law at the Library is a quarterly conversation sponsored by Lee County Legal Aid Society with support from the AARP Foundation.

The next session will be Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fort Myers Regional Library, 1651 Lee St., Fort Myers 33901.

The session will be led by a panel of three local attorneys, Lisa Gelman of the Martin Law Firm, Beth Prather of Green Schoenfeld & Kyle, and Amy McGarry. The event will conclude with an audience question-and-answer session, as well as 20-minute individual appointments to discuss any legal issues participants may have.

To register for the session in advance, participants should email Nanci@leecountylegalaid.org with contact information, a brief description of the legal advice being sought, and any relevant documents.

For more information on Lee County Legal Aid Society, visit leecountylegalaid.org or call 239-334-6118.

