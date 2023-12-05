© 2023 WGCU News
Sen. Tuberville drops his months-long hold on military promotions

By Deirdre Walsh,
Kelsey Snell
Published December 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., says he his dropping his months-long hold on most military promotions. He will continue to block promotions for four star generals over his objections to a Pentagon abortion policy.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., says he his dropping his months-long hold on most military promotions. He will continue to block promotions for four star generals over his objections to a Pentagon abortion policy.

Updated December 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM ET

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, says he will drop his holds on most military promotions. He has been blocking military promotions for months over his objections to an unrelated pentagon policy that pays for service members travel to seek abortion care.

Tuberville told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday that he will drop the hold on all promotions except those for Four Star generals. Tuberville has been blocking promotions since February creating a backlog that has grown to more than 350.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
