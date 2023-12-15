Governor DeSantis makes a number of SWFL appointments

Governor Ron DeSantis made a number of lte Friday appointments in Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County Airport Authority: Thomas “T.J.” Thornberry

Thornberry, of Port Charlotte, is the President and Contractor of Thornberry Custom Builders, Inc. Active in his community, he is the Vice Chair of Leadership Charlotte, a member of the City of Punta Gorda Building Board, and previously served as the President of the Florida Home Builder’s Association. Thornberry earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Florida.

Sarasota County Charter Review Board: Jay Riley

Riley, of Sarasota, is the Senior Director of Special Projects and External Affairs at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus. Active in his community, he is a member of the Nathan Benderson Park Board of Directors, the Payton Wright Foundation Board of Directors, and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee. Riley earned his bachelor's degree in mass communications and public relations from Mansfield University.

Big Cypress Basin Board: Michelle McLeod

McLeod, of Naples, is the Director of Business Development for Lutgert Construction. She was elected to the Naples City Council in 2016 and serves on the board of the Collier County Community Land Trust. McLeod earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Saint Mary’s College and her master’s degree in business administration from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Big Cypress Basin Board: Patricia “P.J.” Smith

Smith, of Naples, is the Owner and Broker of Naples Golf to Gulf Real Estate. She is the President of the Naples Area Board of Realtors and previously served on the Naples Design Review Board. Smith earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and her master’s degree in integrative health from Capital University Integrated Medicine.

The last two appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

