Lee County reminds residents that beginning today there is a one-day-a-week watering schedule

Implementation of a one-day-a-week watering schedule in unincorporated Lee County began on Thursday.

Lee County is encouraging residents in the unincorporated area to visit itsWater Smart website, which has been refreshed to reflect the county’s recent amendment to its Water Conservation Ordinance.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Jan. 16 to amend an ordinance to reflect one-day-a-week watering from the beginning of February through the end of May to conserve water and protect the aquifers.

Odd-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and even-numbered addresses and common areas may water on Sundays. No watering can occur 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Typically, the aquifers that the water is being drawn from peak toward the end of rainy season and show the most stress during the April-May timeframe.

The county has launched an informational and interactive campaign, featuring Captain Conservation, to help the community understand ways to conserve water and the importance of doing so. For example, the county created downloadable, educational coloring pages for children. Visit the Water Smart website for details.

Lee County has had a water conservation ordinance for unincorporated communities since 2005. Last year Lee County worked with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) to raise concerns with water levels within the area’s aquifers.

While the Lee County ordinance applies to those in unincorporated Lee County — areas such as Lehigh Acres, San Carlos Park and North Fort Myers — a comprehensive list of local rules can be found at www.sfwmd.gov/mywateringdays.

All local ordinances have provisions for enforcement of ordinance violations, which vary by community. People in unincorporated Lee County who irrigate outside the permissible days and hours may receive a warning on a first offense and fines following a warning; however, the county’s main objective is education about the ordinance. Neighborhood groups, Homeowners Associations and others are encouraged to share the above link.



More information

For more information, the South Florida Water Management District has a landing page dedicated to water shortage information. Visit www.SFWMD.gov/WaterShortage.The district’s FAQ page can be found here: www.sfwmd.gov/sites/default/files/documents/FAQ-WaterShortage%20-%20Posted-Revised1.pdf

