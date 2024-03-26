© 2024 WGCU News
Breeze Airways plans four new Fort Myers non-stop routes

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
New nonstop flights planned by Breeze Airlines for Southwest Florida International Airport users.
Breeze Airlines
/
WGCU
New nonstop flights planned by Breeze Airlines for Southwest Florida International Airport users.

Four new cities have been added to non-stop flights planned by Breeze Airlines for Southwest Florida International Airport users starting in early October.

The new Breeze Airways nonstop flights will carry passengers between RSW and Stewart/Newburgh, New York (SWF), Lansing, Michigan (LAN), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP) and Bangor, Maine (BGR) in early October.

All four markets are not currently being served at RSW and will be operated twice weekly.

Breeze already serves 15 destinations nonstop from Fort Myers to: Akron/Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Nevada; Louisville, Kentucky; Manchester, New Hampshire; New Orleans, Louisiana; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York.

For more information or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com.

