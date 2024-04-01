Del Prado Boulevard water main shutdown planned on Tuesday

A scheduled water main shutdown is being planned for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Cape Coral near the 4400 Block of Del Prado Boulevard.

WGCU City of Cape Coral

The shutdown will affect up to 100 customers. Affected residents have been notified via phone, text, and email.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, users are advised to boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted. The notification applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.

For more information on Boil Water Notices and a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit CapeCoral.gov.

