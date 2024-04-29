© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

StoryCorps Fort Myers: Daughter and mom talk about childhood and her Czech immigrant mother

WGCU | By John Davis
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT
Susan Olson Faust and her mother Margaret Dietrich Olson at the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024
Susan Olson Faust and her mother Margaret Dietrich Olson at the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, Susan Olson Faust, 65, interviews her mother Margaret Dietrich Olson, 89, about growing up during the Depression in the Midwest and about what life was like for Margaret’s Czechoslovakian immigrant mother.

 
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Top Story StoryCorpsStoryCorps Fort Myers
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis