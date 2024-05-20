StoryCorps Fort Myers: Mother & daughter talk about family background and life as working mothers

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Chief Curator and Director of the Baker Museum at Artis-Naples Courtney McNeil interview her mother Leslie McGowan about their family background (which includes a forbidden marriage), how Leslie navigated limited career options for women, and their shared experiences as working mothers.

