'Washington Post' publisher tried to kill a story about him. It wasn’t the first time
The Post's new CEO Will Lewis tried to stop the paper from publishing a story about allegations he faces in Britain. It wasn't the first time he's attempted to head off unwanted coverage. I know, because he tried to do that to me in December.
Corrected: June 6, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
A previous version of this story incorrectly applied a statement from Washington Post Publisher Will Lewis to the wrong element of his story. Through a spokesperson, Lewis denied he had pressured the paper’s then-executive editor not to allow its reporters cover a story that could have been damaging to him.