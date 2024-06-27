© 2024 WGCU News
Amid more than 500 turtle nests, no hatchlings yet, but any day now

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
This photo of a loggerhead turtle re-entering the water at dawn was taken by Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation photographer Shane Antalick as he was photographing the sea turtle team's nighttime tagging program, which runs from May through July.
Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation
WGCU
So far this week, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation has documented 554 loggerhead nests and 1 leatherback nest on Sanibel and Captiva Islands -- 422 nests on Sanibel and 133 nests on Captiva.

The SCCF’s sea turtle team has not yet documented any hatchlings, but expects to do so any day now.

The foundation asks that any problems with nests, sea turtles, hatchlings, or lighting or furniture compliance should be reported to the SCCF Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663.

WGCU Staff
