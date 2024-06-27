Amid more than 500 turtle nests, no hatchlings yet, but any day now

So far this week, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation has documented 554 loggerhead nests and 1 leatherback nest on Sanibel and Captiva Islands -- 422 nests on Sanibel and 133 nests on Captiva.

The SCCF’s sea turtle team has not yet documented any hatchlings, but expects to do so any day now.

The foundation asks that any problems with nests, sea turtles, hatchlings, or lighting or furniture compliance should be reported to the SCCF Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663.

