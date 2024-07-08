StoryCorps Fort Myers: Long-time partners explore the struggles and hopes of learning to embrace their sexuality

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear long-time partners Kevin Kennedy and Glenn Sweigart as they share their stories of coming to terms with their own sexuality, throwing off harmful or limiting societal labels, and learning to embrace living in their own truths.



