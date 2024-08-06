American Gabby Thomas cruises in 200-meter Olympic final, wins her first gold medal

SAINT-DENIS, France — Three years ago at the Tokyo Summer Games, Gabby Thomas was forced to settle for bronze in the women's 200 meter final.

But running Tuesday night at Stade de France before a crowd of some 80,000 people, the 27-year-old American started fast, broke away early and won her first gold medal.

There would be no settling this time.

Clutching her head after crossing the finish line, Thomas looked relieved and joyous at her win. She spread her arms with the American flag to celebrate.

“I’m really in disbelief because having an Olympic gold medal is something in my wildest dreams. But at the same time I know how hard I’ve fought for it," Thomas said after the race.

"I was not prepared for how I was going to feel when I crossed the line as an Olympic champion. There is nothing like walking into a stadium of 80,000 people and they're screaming and they're right on top of you. It made it a lot more special when I crossed the line."

Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who won a gold medal in the 100-meter final in Saint-Denis on Saturday, took silver. It was the second-ever medal for her nation. Alfred said she hoped her breakout performances in Paris would inspire more athletics - and more financial support - in her island nation.

"I feel good," Alfred said. "This means a lot. First Olympics, to go back with gold and silver, I can’t ask for more than that.”

American Brittany Brown, age 29, won bronze. "It feels amazing to be around these women, to be a part of this class of women," Brown said. "It's something you aspire to be when you grow up."

