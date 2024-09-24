Biden pledges mpox aid to Africa in his valedictory speech to the United Nations

President Biden on Tuesday announced new aid to try to stem the mpox epidemic in a valedictory address to the United Nations where he expressed optimism in the face of wars and other global challenges.

Biden said the United States would give African countries $500 million to help prevent and respond to mpox and will donate 1 million doses of mpox vaccine. “Now we call on our partners to match our pledge and make this a billion-dollar commitment to the people of Africa,” Biden said in his speech.

Biden told leaders he had seen “a remarkable sweep of history” since he was first elected to office during the Cold War, noting the United States was still embroiled in the Vietnam War at that time.

“Our country was divided and angry, and there were questions about our staying power and our future,” he said.

Biden said the U.S.-Vietnam relationship is an example of diplomatic success

But last year, the United States and Vietnam officially elevated their diplomatic and trade ties , Biden noted — part of a long list of other global issues that have changed for the better, he said.

“It's proof that even from the horrors of war, there was a way forward. Things can get better. We should never forget that,” he said.

“I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair, but I do not. I won't,” Biden said, urging leaders to stand against forces causing division and chaos in the world.

Wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan are top global challenges, Biden said

He said the world must not let up on its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and must continue to work to end the war in Gaza, and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. He urged UN members to act to end the conflict in Sudan and address the humanitarian crisis there.

”The world needs to stop arming the generals. To speak with one voice and tell them, ‘Stop tearing your country apart. Stop blocking aid to the Sudanese people. End this war now,’” Biden said.

Biden praised China for its cooperation to stop global flows of synthetic narcotics, but said the world must continue to stand up against economic and military coercion.

“Our task — our test — is to make sure that the forces holding us together are stronger than those that are pulling us apart,” he said.

Biden said AI is the greatest test for world leaders

Biden devoted considerable time in his speech to artificial intelligence, saying it is the greatest test of international leadership, and that the technology could profoundly change life, work, war and science.

“AI also brings profound risks, from deep fakes to disinformation to novel pathogens to bioweapons,” Biden said, noting preliminary international work on “global rules of the road” for the technology.

“But let's be honest, this is just the tip of the iceberg. What we need to do to manage this new technology,” he said, saying an “urgent effort” is needed to ensure AI is safe, secure and equitable.

“We must make certain that the awesome capabilities of AI will be used to uplift and empower everyday people, not to give dictators more powerful shackles on the human spirit in the years ahead,” he said.

Biden ended his address with a plea to leaders to listen and serve their people, explaining that preserving democracy had been the central cause of his presidency.

“The future will be won by those who unleash the full potential of their people to breathe free, to think freely, to innovate, to educate, to live and love openly, without fear,” Biden said, drawing a through line from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the end of apartheid to the recent disputed election in Venezuela to LGBT activism in Uganda .

“My fellow leaders, let us never forget, some things are more important than staying in power. It's your people. It's your people that matter the most. Never forget we are here to serve the people, not the other way around,” he said.

