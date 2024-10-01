'A Few Good Men' speaks to Marco Island's active duty and retired military population

When 7Mary34 Director Trace Talley approached Marco Island Center for the Arts Director Hyla Crane about bringing his production of Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men” to the Arts Center Theatre, she jumped at the opportunity.

“It is a compelling piece,” said Crane. “Aaron Sorkin is a gifted playwright. There are people who don’t realize this was a play before it was made into a rather iconic film with Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise.”

More than that, Crane thinks the show will appeal to Marco Island’s large active duty and retired military population.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Emory Ambrioso as Lt. Jonathan James Kendrick grills soldiers on Guantanamo anthem, "Unit. Corps. God. Country."

“I think a show that is speaking to people in the military will resonate with those who are here and want to see the production, and we are really excited to be bringing this remarkable production to the Arts Center Theatre,” Crane added.

Shows are Friday, Saturday and Sunday October 4 to13, and there are discounts for active and retired military.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Pete Fisher) questions recalcitrant Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep (Jesse Stauffer) as Lt. Jack Ross (Trace Talley) looks on in alarm.

MORE INFORMATION:

Go here for a full cast list and play dates and times at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island.

Listen to a preview of the show on WGCU: “This production of ‘A Few Good Men’ all spit, polish and precision.”

“A Few Good Men” premiered on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on November 15, 1989. Directed by Don Scardino, the production featured Tom Hulce, Megan Gallagher, Clark Gregg, Stephen Lang and Mark Nelson.

The 1992 film adaptation, directed by Rob Reiner, starred Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland.