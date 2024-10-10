Are you shopping for a home? Or bought one recently? We want to hear from you.

Buying a home isn't easy these days. With high prices, elevated interest rates, and low inventory, the last couple years were particularly challenging.

Now, there are changes afoot: Mortgage rates have fallen somewhat, and more houses have come on the market. And the way realtors are paid could now change following a major legal settlement.

NPR wants to hear from you:

Are you shopping for a home right now? We want to know how it's going, and what challenges you're encountering.

Or have you just bought a home? We want to hear what it was like, and how you feel about your new home.

Fill out this form (answer as many of the questions as you'd like), and we may reach out to you for upcoming stories. Thank you!

