Trump plans to name Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser

President-elect Donald Trump plans to name Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida to serve as his national security advisor, according to a source familiar with the selection.

As national security adviser, Waltz would play an integral role in shaping U.S. policy on geopolitical conflicts ranging from the war in Ukraine to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The position is not a cabinet-level role, and thus would not require Senate confirmation.

Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, is a longtime Trump ally who has established himself as a leading critic of China in Congress. Since winning his seat in 2018, he has championed legislation to reduce U.S. reliance on critical minerals from China and safeguard American colleges and universities from Chinese espionage.

A second-term congressman, Waltz would come to the role after having served on the House committees that cover the military intelligence agencies and foreign affairs. He has also served on the House task force looking into the assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 campaign.

