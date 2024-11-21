New FAFSA form is available for college students

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid—known as FAFSA—is now open to all students and families hoping to get aid for college in the 2025-26 school year. The FAFSA had a troubled rollout last year, with some students facing long delays for aid.

The US Department of Education says it has tested the new form and that it is working smoothly. Applicants should fill out the form as soon as possible, for the best chance at financial aid. Get the form at fafsa.gov. For more help, go to StudentAid.gov.

