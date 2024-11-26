© 2024 WGCU News
Song of the Day for November 29: The Art of Dying by George Harrison

WGCU | By Sheldon Zoldan
Published November 26, 2024 at 10:28 AM EST
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 1992. Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year. The original 23-track album — complete with hits “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life” and “My Sweet Lord” — has been remixed for the anniversary editions from Capitol/UMe and are now augmented with 47 demos and outtakes, 42 of them previously unreleased. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
Ron Frehm/AP
/
AP
George Harrison was the youngest Beatle. Maybe that’s why he was known as the quietest Beatle. He initially took a backseat to John Lennon and Paul McCartney as songwriters. But in the group’s final years, Harrison wrote hits like “Something,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

Some might argue Harrison was the most successful Beatle after the Beatles’ broke up. He released 12 solo studio albums and two live albums before he died November 29, 2001 of lung cancer. He was 58.

Harrison enjoyed playing with other musicians, including his friend Eric Clapton. He joined with Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne as the Traveling Wilburys.

Harrison almost died in 1999 when he was stabbed more than 40 times after an intruder broke into his home.

He adopted the Hindu religion and Hare Krishnaism in 1968. He turned to Hinduism after taking LSD with John Lennon in 1965.

Many of his songs reflected his Hindu beliefs, which included reincarnation. It was why he said he was not afraid to die.

He began writing our Song of the Day, “The Art of Dying” while still a Beatle in 1966. The idea of reincarnation runs through it. He recorded the song in 1970 for his “All Things Must Pass” album. He used an all-star cast of musicians, including Eric Clapton, Bobby Whitlock, Billy Preston and Phil Collins. Phil Spector produced it. The song was never released as a single.

Song of the Day is created by Sheldon Zoldan, and produced by Pam James for WGCU. To receive the Song of the Day in your inbox every day, email shzoldan@comcast.net with the subject line ADD ME TO SOTD.
