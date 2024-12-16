What's on stage at area theaters for the week of December 16

This week, theatergoers have 18 productions from which to choose:

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre "A Charlie Brown Christmas" comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation of the original TV special starring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Celebration” [The Belle Theatre]: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation of the original TV special starring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. Your afternoon or evening begins with a lobby full of picture-perfect Christmas decor, photo opportunities for the whole family, a choir of classic Christmas Carols and holiday goodies, concluding with a live presentation of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" onstage. Show opens Wednesday, Dec.18 at 7:30 p.m.; performances continue Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and the 7:30 p.m. closing show.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Venice Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" closes with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” [Venice Theatre]: Venice Theatre’s musical version of “A Christmas Carol” returns with the joyous spirit of the year-end holidays. Intergenerational veterans from past productions (including Brad Wages as Scrooge) join with new cast members to tell Charles Dickens’ story of redemption and rebirth. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. All shows take place in the Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave W, Venice, FL 34285.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Ebenezer Scrooge with his infamous “Bah, Humbug!” takes the stage in this beloved musical.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ebenezer Scrooge and his infamous “Bah, Humbug!” takes the stage in this beloved musical. Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to show him cheerful memories from his past, cruel realities from his present and the very likely future. Scrooge learns important lessons about his impact on the lives of others, especially Bob Cratchit and his ailing son, Tiny Tim. This classic story captures the essence of the holidays and is perfect entertainment for the entire family. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Audiences are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas in this holiday classic as they laugh ‘til they jiggle like a bowlful of jelly.

“Another Night Before Christmas” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: T’was the night before Christmas…and there’s a “burglar” in the house, but his eyes twinkled, and his dimples were merry. A cynical social worker is about to have her humbug attitude turned upside down in this charming musical comedy in which audiences are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas as they laugh ‘til they jiggle like a bowlful of jelly. The show was last performed on the Off Broadway Palm stage in 2017. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m; Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players TNP's "A Christmas Story: The Musical" closes with Sunday's sold out 2 p.m. matinee.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!” “A Christmas Story: The Musical” will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t. Performances are in the Kizzie Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 2 p.m. matinee [SOLD OUT]

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Except for Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee, all of this week's performances of "A Motown Christmas" are sold out.

“A Motown Christmas” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Just about everyone enjoys some type of Christmas music during the holidays. And WBTT loves to present a special holiday show as its Christmas card to the community. Presented for the third time, “A Motown Christmas” will grace the main stage this year and have you dancing in your seat to select holiday tunes — the kind we all love singing along with. A Motown Christmas selects traditional favorite carols—the kind we can all sing along to—and pairs them with the company’s trademark mix of soulful, rocking hits from the Motown record company. Motown’s Barry Gordy had a vision that changed the music industry forever. This festive holiday revue is the culmination of that vision – a perfect blend of traditional Christmas carols paired with soulful songs made famous by such Motown celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Supremes and The Jackson 5. WBTT’s sizzling signature style makes this a most memorable Christmas treat that’s fun for the whole family! Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Dec.21 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. [tickets still available].

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" closes with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee and talkback.

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. The New Yorker raves, “A heartbreaking tribute to the men, who, in defiance of their commanders had the courage to affirm their common humanity.” After acclaimed runs Off Broadway and across North America, Peter Rothstein’s salute to heroes of The Great War makes its long-awaited Sarasota debut in The Historic Asolo Theater. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., with talkback following the performance; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 3 p.m. matinee and talkback.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre "Annie" is on stage every day this week.

“Annie” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.” Performances are Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre "Beautiful" closes with Sunday's 1:30 p.m. matinee and talkback.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Carole King’s journey was as extraordinary as her music. At eighteen, she wrote number one songs for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. At twenty-nine, she was the voice of a generation. The road along the way was full of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was real - and that’s what made it beautiful. A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (followed by a talkback); Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 1:30 p.m. matinee and talkback.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida "Christmas with the Crawfords" closes with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Christmas with the Crawfords” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Step into the glamorous and uproarious world of Hollywood’s golden age with “Christmas with the Crawfords,” the hilariously irreverent holiday extravaganza that’s sure to leave audiences in stitches! Reimagining the iconic 1949 Christmas radio broadcast with Joan Crawford and Hedda Hopper, this rollicking comedy invites theatergoers to join a veritable gaggle of silver screen icons for a festive celebration like no other. Audiences are treated to a madcap journey filled with laughter, music, and plenty of toe-tapping musical numbers. This dynamic production captures the spirit of the season with a delightful twist. Performances are Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. [sensory-friendly performance]; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 2 p.m. matinee.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts / Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts "Clown Bar 2" closes at the Alliance for the Arts with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee

“Clown Bar 2 [Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts]: Return to the scene of the crime for the highly-anticipated “Clown Bar 2,” the follow-up to the hit noir-thriller-comedy-NYT Critic's Pick by Adam Szymkowicz. There's been a murder at Clown Bar. Grab a drink and a seltzer-gun and follow two cops undercover to crack the case as you immerse yourself in the clown crime underworld. Performances are Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. [Bar opens 45 minutes prior to each performance.]

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Arts Center Theatre Arts Center Theatre's production of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told" closes with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) [Arts Center Theatre]: Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors under the direction of Marlene Strollo decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Performances are Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 3 p.m. matinee.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre One actor plays forty roles in this outrageous & touching comedy!

“Fully Committed” [Florida Repertory Theatre in the Artstage Studio Theatre]: This devastatingly funny one-man tour-de-force follows a day in the life of Sam (Kraig Swartz), an out-of-work actor manning the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s #1 restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, and histrionics – these desperate callers will stop at nothing to score a table! Amid the barrage of frantic diners, Sam deals with his own career and family drama! One actor plays forty roles in this outrageous & touching comedy! Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec, 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT].

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre "Greetings" closes at Players Circle Theatre with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee

“Greetings” [Players Circle Theatre]: A miraculously funny comedy about a Catholic boy who brings home his Jewish/atheist fiancée at Christmas. Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with a miracle. Go here to listen to WGCU’s John Davis talk about the show with Players Circle Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III, Co-founder and Producing Director and cast member Carrie Lund and fellow cast member Douglas Rees on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition. Performances are Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd’s closing 3 p.m. matinee.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone There are just four performances of this Southwest Florida tradition

"Home for the Holidays" [TheatreZone]: Now in its eighth year, “Home for the Holidays” is a Southwest Florida tradition. In addition to traditional Christmas songs, audiences will be treated to a mix of nostalgic pop numbers like “Jingle Bell Rock” and more modern numbers. Plus, TheatreZone always includes some surprises under the tree for returning patrons. Performances are Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22nd's 2 p.m. closing matinee.

Courtesy of Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall / Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Gulf Coast Symphone and Gulfshore Ballet partner for two performances of "The Nutcracker" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

“The Nutcracker” [Gulfshore Ballet & Gulf Coast Symphony]: This ballet has been described as “the eternal fantasy of Christmas come to life.” Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky based the ballet on Alexandre (“The Three Musketeers”) Dumas’ 1844 adaptation of an 1816 holiday story by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The ballet was first performed at the Marrinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia with choreography by Marius Petipa. The story follows a young girl named Clara, who creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite gift, a nutcracker. A mysterious magician by the name of Drosselmeyer is waiting to whisk her off on a magical adventure. After defeating the villainous Mouse King, Clara and the nutcracker fly on a golden sleigh through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a dazzling display of dances, including her own. Back at home in bed, Clara is convinced it must all have been a dream. But was it? Go here to listen on WGCU to Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Director Iliana Lopez talk about this year’s productions of “The Nutcracker.” With choreography by Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero after Marius Petipa and to the accompaniment of Gulf Coast Symphony, there are two performances on Saturday, Dec. 21 at w p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet This timeless story of Clara and her adventures with The Nutcracker is an exclusive opportunity for Sarasota Ballet School students to perform in this magical production.

“The Nutcracker” [Sarasota Ballet]: The Sarasota Ballet School premiered its brand-new production of The Nutcracker in 2022. This timeless story of Clara and her adventures with The Nutcracker is an exclusive opportunity for Sarasota Ballet School students to perform in this magical production. Performances are at the Sarasota Opera House at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.



