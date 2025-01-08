Song of the Day 2024 Tribute for songwriter and singer J.D. Souther

J.D. Souther was never an Eagle, but he soared like one.

Souther turned down the chance to join one of the most successful rock bands because he thought The Eagles were already perfect. Instead, in the 1970s he wrote songs for the group and other rock stars, as well as recording his own.

Souther died Sept. 17 in Sandia Park, New Mexico. The cause of death wasn’t given. He was 78.

Souther grew up listening to jazz. He played clarinet, alto sax and the drums. He moved to Los Angeles at 19 and began hanging out with young musicians and songwriters.

He took up the acoustic guitar because it was easier than hauling around a drum set. He befriended Glenn Frey and suggested to his girlfriend Linda Ronstadt to hire Frey and Don Henley for her backup band. They, along with two other members of the band, became the Eagles.

Instead, of joining the band, Souther wrote for them. Frey said Southern didn’t have a bigger solo career because he gave all his songs to the Eagles and Ronstadt.

He wasn’t angry that the Eagles had his songs. Because, he would ask interviewers ‘Would you like to see the checks?’

Souther’s biggest hit came in 1979 with “You’re Only Lonely.” He told songfacts.com he was influenced by Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely,” and by the first song he ever heard, also called “Only the Lonely,” with Frank Sinatra.

His song reached No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 for five weeks on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.