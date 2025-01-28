Deadline is Feb. 3 to register for City of Sanibel Regular Election

Monday, Feb. 3, is the deadline for City of Sanibel residents to register for the March 4 election for three council member positions and a Charter Amendment Referendum concerning council member vacancies.

To participate in the upcoming election, individuals must be registered Florida voters and reside in the City of Sanibel.

City voters who wish to have a Vote-by-Mail Ballot mailed to them must submit their request to the Lee County elections office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Ballots must be returned to the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, Election Day.

On Election Day, polling locations in the City of Sanibel will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligible voters can view their polling location, access their sample ballot, or request and track the status of their Vote-by-Mail Ballot at www.lee.vote.

The Canvassing Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26, to test the voting machines and tabulating equipment used in the election. View the Canvassing Board meeting schedule at https://www.lee.vote/Notices-and-Mailings/Canvassing-Board.

