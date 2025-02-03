Here's what's on stage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Feb. 3

Four shows open, seven productions close and 11 others continue their runs this week in Southwest Florida theaters.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Steven Dietz's "Bloomsday" is a touching time-travel love story.

Bloomsday” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In this touching time-travel love story from Steven Dietz (“Becky’s New Car”), Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with the woman who captured his heart 35 years earlier. Dancing backward through time, Robert and Cait retrace their steps and discover their younger selves – Robbie and Caithleen. Told with wit, humor and heartache, “Bloomsday” is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is no show on Sunday, Feb. 9. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1881 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre Company at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre Company at Gulf Coast Symphony Elizabeth D'Aiuto stars as Queen Guinevere in Southwest Florida Theatre Company's production of 'Camelot.'

“Camelot” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the Music & Arts Community Center]: “Camelot” is a musical that follows King Arthur’s journey as he seeks to create a utopian society based on justice, equality, and the principles of the Round Table. Alongside his beloved Queen, Guinevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot, Arthur faces challenges along the way. The story is based on T.H. White’s novel, “The Once and Future King,” and explores themes of democracy, justice, and the struggle between passion and aspiration. The fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance as Guinevere falls in love with Lancelot. Listen to a preview of the show on WGCU. Shows are Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s closing 7:30 p.m. performance. For tickets, visit https://my.gulfcoastsymphony.org/events or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Caught in the Net' is the sequel to 'Run for Your Wife.'

“Caught in the Net” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The sequel to “Run for Your Wife” finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection! The situation spirals hysterically out of control as John tries to juggle the truth. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/caught-in-the-net/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players All performances of this production are already sold out.

“Death of a Salesman” [The Naples Players]: This story revolves around the last days of Willy Loman, a failing salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through a series of tragic soul-searching revelations of the life he has lived with his wife, his sons, and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the “American Dream” kept him blind to the people who truly loved him. This is a thrilling work of deep and revealing beauty that remains one of the most profound classic dramas of the American theater All performances of this show are sold out. For information, telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse's production of 'Dail M for Murder' closes Thursday, Feb. 6.

“Dial M for Murder” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Tony Wendice, a gold-digging retired English pro tennis player, believes he has concocted the perfect crime to take revenge on his adulterous wife and wealthy socialite, Margot. But when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in a twisted web of blackmail, passion, and revenge. A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. and Thursday’s closing 7:30 p.m. performance. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5549/18201 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Don't Touch that Dial' closes at Venice Theatre with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 9.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: This world premiere by the creator of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format. Runs 90 minutes without intermission. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb.9’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/dont-touch-that-dial/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Tom Smith's 'Drinking Habits' opens at Charlotte Players on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“Drinking Habits” [Charlotte Players]: Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancés, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves. Opens Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with following performances on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/drinking-habits-2025/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Deemed a 'generational play,' August Wilson's 'Fences' mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth.

“Fences” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences,” the story of Troy Maxson, a responsible, yet otherwise flawed, black garbage collector in pre-Civil Rights America and a former star of the Negro baseball leagues. Troy now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the Major Leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife, Rose, and his son, Cory, who now wants his own chance to play football professionally. In August Wilson's hands, Troy rises to the level of an epic hero. Deemed a "generational play," it mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth. Listen on WGCU for a preview of the play. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. followed by a talkback. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001O09ZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Good Bad People' closes at The Laboratory Theater of Florida on Saturday, Feb. 8.

“Good Bad People” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Written by Rachel Lynett, “Good Bad People” opens during the aftermath of the death of Amiri Johnson, a 23-year old Black man living in Los Angeles who was shot by a police officer while taking out the trash. His sister June returns home to help her family and finds that her father has disappeared, her mother is refusing to leave her bedroom, and her sister Audre is doing everything in her power to control public perceptions of Amiri’s death. Old resentments begin to boil over as the three women attempt, in very different ways, to negotiate their private grief against the public outrage that Amiri’s death has sparked. Sonya McCarter directs. Performances are Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance); Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 8’s closing 7:30 p.m. show. For tickets, telephone 239-218-0481 or visit www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Ken Ludwig's "Lady Molly at Scotland Yard" closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 8.

“Lady Molly at Scotland Yard” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Here's a new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig (“Crazy for You,” “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”). You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park. Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 (followed by talkback); Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday night’s closing 7:30 p.m. performance. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/ken-ludwigs-lady-molly-of-scotland-yard.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Winner of six Tony Awards, 'My Fair Lady' is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time.

“My Fair Lady” [Venice Theatre]: Professor Henry Higgins’ effort to teach young Cockney accent-speaking flower seller Eliza Doolittle how to speak like a proper lady to upgrade her station in life develops into an unlikely friendship. Winner of six Tony Awards, “My Fair Lady” is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006Hwtl2AC or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre This regional premiere of 'Spaceman' is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound experience.

“Spaceman” [Urbanite Theatre]: Astronaut Molly Jennis (Terri Weagant) has embarked on an interplanetary expedition following her husband’s tragic, failed attempt to reach Mars. As the first to the Red Planet, she faces not only the dangers of solitude and the unknown frontier, but also the haunting reflections of her past decisions. This regional premiere of “Spaceman” is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits Molly at her Martian destination. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. [no tickets available]; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204834 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players With sharp humor, biting dialogue, and more than a few outrageous twists, 'Tainted Love' is a wickedly entertaining night of theater.

“Tainted Love” [The Studio Players]: Julie invites her best friends—Vanessa, Sheila, and Carol—to marvel at her husband’s latest handiwork: a stunning backyard gazebo. But as the evening unfolds, Julie’s real agenda surfaces, sparking a rollercoaster of jaw-dropping revelations. This bold, unfiltered play explores the ups and downs of friendship, marriage, and secrets that refuse to stay hidden. With sharp humor, biting dialogue, and more than a few outrageous twists, “Tainted Love” is a wickedly entertaining night of theater. Performances are Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.thestudioplayers.org/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy’s impressive rise to fame. Buddy’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits.

“The Buddy Holly Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy’s impressive rise to fame. Buddy’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and cheering for more when you hear over 20 Buddy Holly hits including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper's “Chantilly Lace.” This week’s shows are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-buddy-holly-story/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Players / Florida Studio Players Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by critics, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Players]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre, Sarasota, on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre "The Fantasticks" opens at Players Circle Theatre on Friday, Feb. 7.

“The Fantasticks” [Players Circle Theatre]: Gallant and enigmatic narrator El Gallo introduces the audience to a pair of young lovers, Matt and Luisa, who experience the magical, moonlit phase of falling in love. For a time, romance seems perpetually exciting, and heroics seem always to save the day. However, El Gallo leads Matt and Luisa from the romantic moonlight into the harsh sunshine, where the weaknesses in their relationship are exposed and the reality of the struggles and heartache love brings is revealed. With the understanding that “without a hurt the heart is hollow,” Matt and Luisa manage to find their own identities, and in turn, to discover their strengths as a couple in times of both darkness and light. With the record for the longest American theatrical run, “The Fantasticks” is a gem of the American musical theatre. Featuring timeless classics like “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” this simple and beautiful ensemble piece is as beloved and as timely as it was when it opened over 50 years ago. Discounted previews are Feb. 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Friday, Feb 7 at 7:30 p.m. with ensuing performances on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200460306.

Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre / Sarasota Studio Players "The Heart Sellers" is performed in the Keating Theatre in Sarasota.

“The Heart Sellers” [Sarasota Studio Theatre]: When Jane and Luna, two recent Asian immigrants, bump into each other at the grocery store, an unexpected friendship blossoms. In this lighthearted and heartwarming comedy, they bond over their shared experiences of homesickness, loneliness, and the challenges of adjusting to life in America with hardworking husbands who are always away. Over a bottle of wine (or two) and a questionable frozen turkey, they laugh, dream of Disneyland, learning to drive, and imagine a brighter future together in their new home. Performances in Keating Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.; [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'The Odd Couple' opens at Arts Center Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“The Odd Couple” [Arts Center Theatre]: This classic comedy opens in Oscar Madison’s slovenly apartment as a group of his friends is deep into a game of poker. It is no wonder that Oscar is divorced if the condition of his apartment is any indication. The last of the group, Felix Ungar, arrives late and depressed: he and his wife have recently separated and he is trying to hold it together. Since Felix has nowhere to go, Oscar invites him to move in with him until he has a chance to figure things out. At first, Felix’s love of order is the perfect answer to Oscar’s messy house, careless spending, and gambling problems. But soon his fussiness and hypochondriac ways prove extremely annoying to those around him, especially Oscar, who has to decide whether to let his friend stay and drive him crazy or throw him out to retain his sanity. Hilarity ensues as these two polar-opposite friends have to figure out how to reconcile their differences. Opens Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Ensuing shows are Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-odd-couple/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon guaranteed to leave audiences aching with laughter.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [The Naples Players]: Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/2810/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'The Rink' opens at TheatreZone on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“The Rink” [TheatreZone]: Anna owns a roller rink near an old amusement park. She has decided to sell the rink to developers and to leave town. However, shortly after the rink is sold and scheduled to be torn down, Anna’s estranged daughter, Angel, returns to town wanting to return to the people and places she grew up with, specifically the rink. Kander & Ebb’s “The Rink” made its Broadway debut in 1984 and was nominated for five Tony Awards. It starred Liza Minnelli, Jason Alexander and Chita Rivera, who won the Tony Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The Rink is one of ten Kander & Ebb collaborations, whose credits include “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Opens Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with ensuing performances on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. All shows are at the G&L Theatre at the Community School of Naples. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatrezone-florida/1883/ to telephone 888-966-3352 X1.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'The Sound of Music' closes at The Belle Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9.

“The Sound of Music” [The Belle Theatre]: The Von Trapp family take the stage at The Belle with the timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. With a touching story, heartfelt musical numbers and a dazzling cast this musical is perfect the entire family! Performances are Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/index.php?view=article&id=155&catid=24

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre 'Visiting Mr. Green' closes at Sarasota Jewish Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9.

“Visiting Mr. Green” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: Jeff Baron’s “Visiting Mr. Green” tells the story of an 86-year-old widower, Mr. Green, who is almost hit by a car driven by young corporate executive Ross Gardiner. Ross is sentenced to community service, where he must help Mr. Green once a week for six months. Presented at The Players Centre Studio 1130 (3501 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota), the play explores their relationship and reveals family secrets. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9’s 1:30 p.m. closing matinee. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2492 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/Events.

