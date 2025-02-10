StoryCorps Fort Myers: Mother and son on immigrating to U.S., following dreams, and giving back

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February and March 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment we hear Finzo Hall and his mother Marcia Robinson talk about immigrating from Jamaica to the U.S. for a better life, Finzo’s determination to follow his dream of becoming a pilot, and their ongoing efforts to help other young people achieve their dreams through the powers of faith and resiliency.

TRANSCRIPT:

FINZO HALL: Go ahead mom and tell him, you know, how we came to America in the first place.

MARCIA ROBINSON: I decided to come to America for a better life for my children. I looked ahead and, you know, I wanted to have better and to be able to provide them with a good life. So, we came to America over 20 years ago, unsure of what a new place would hold, but there was a faith, you know, and I'm taking my two most precious gifts that I have, my children with me. So, we got to America and as immigrants, the journey can be very rough. Over the years, it has taught us to be strong, taught us to be close, and built us firm as a family. You know, I went through several jobs, and this was now 2009 when the country was in a recession. I had to search for two part time jobs to try to keep a roof over our heads and provide and it was very rough at that time, but this is also the year for Finzo to apply to college. This was crazy, you know, because I could not see how he was going to go to college. We could not afford it, and I knew he loved aviation; That's what he wanted to do. He had to be about six or seven when he first entered an aircraft and got into the cockpit. And he always had the love, immediate love of flying. He never said he wanted to be anything else all of his life. Kids at school were applying to college and he didn't apply because we didn't know how this was ever going to go. And then closer to, I think it was about in May, there was just a gut feeling, because I am a person of faith, and in my mind, I'm wondering, “How is this going to work? I don't know. I don't see the way,” but something just impressed upon me, and I believe it was God who impressed it upon me to take a trip down to the school where he wanted to go to college. We did fill out the application, submitted everything, and we left the school. And then about two weeks after our return, a big package came, and it was a letter of acceptance to the school. And then to make it even more joyful for us, the school gave him a partial recurring scholarship to help.

HALL: I should have been learning how to fly, but that cost money, so that first year of school, I did not fly. I fell a whole year behind on the flight training, but I told myself, you know, “I'm here. I might as well stick it out.” So, while everyone was actually flying an airplane, I just had the books in front of me. I mean, I borrowed people's books. But when I had finished college in 2013 that was still a tough time in the economy. Not many people were hiring pilots. And I remember the only option was to be a flight instructor, and I didn't have any more of my loan money. That ran out, and I needed some special training to be a flight instructor. So, I graduated college. I didn't have any money yet to be a flight instructor. So, my first job as a brand-new graduate, as a certified pilot, was building furniture. I was building furniture at American Signature in Daytona Beach. That was my first job out of college. And I remember there was this aviation community called OBAP, this organization of Black aerospace professionals. Someone at the college told me, “Hey, there's this foundation. They give out scholarships to minorities. Just apply. You know, can’t fail.” It was a scholarship for $5,000, which is just what I needed to get to become a flight instructor, to get the training. I applied for that scholarship. I got it and with that $5,000, it put me on a path to success, because with that money, I became a flight instructor. I was finally getting paid to fly. I got the experience I needed. I went to the airlines, to American Airlines, for about five years. I'm currently a Captain at FedEx Express and flying cargo around the world. I look up, I get a glance, I'm flying over New York City or Chicago and just, you know, I think about my mom. I think about just, you know, I think about just kind of having the courage, just to try. I could have gave up, said “It is not gonna work out. Do something else,” but just to try it. And I came a long way from the first year in college. I tell our kids this in my spare time. I volunteer. I teach kids about aviation. I get kids scholarships to learn how to fly. I host a summer camp now in Virginia, where, you know, I show kids all that aviation has to offer and always tell my story about us not giving up.

ROBINSON: He's a part of the organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, OBAP, and he's the director of his camp in in his location that sponsors children. And that encouraged me here, because I tell stories. This story we're sharing, it's chronicled in my book, “The Giving Pot,” and I like to inspire. And so, that encouraged me to get involved here with OBAP in Fort Lauderdale and my foundation, The Giving Pot Foundation, also now sponsors children for their aviation camp. And it's an amazing experience to encourage these children. It feels wonderful being able to give back and to continue encouraging young people about pushing and the power of faith in yourself and the power of being resilient; not just taking a “no” or sizing up a situation that it's not going to work out, but to push, to push. You never know how far, but just to push. This is really fulfilling, and I'm real proud of Finzo and his determination. And you know, I look back and I say, “Okay, Mom, you did well. You did well.” Thank you, Finzo. Thank you.

HALL: Thanks, Mom.

JOHN DAVIS, HOST: That was Finzo Hall and his mother Marcia Robinson. Their conversation was recorded remotely last year through the StoryCorps Mobile Tour. This is WGCU News.



