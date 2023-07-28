13 Images
24th Buig Backpack Event in Fort Myers
The 24th annual BIG Backpack Event on Sunday made it easier for Lee County families in need to get new backpacks, school supplies and groceries.
IMG_0169.JPG
IMG_0175.JPG
IMG_0181.JPG
IMG_0186.JPG
IMG_0201.JPG
IMG_0233.JPG
IMG_0247.JPG
The 24th annual BIG Backpack Event on Sunday made it easier for Lee County families in need to get new backpacks, school supplies and groceries. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
IMG_0258.JPG
IMG_0272.JPG
IMG_0278.JPG
IMG_0283.JPG
IMG_0321.JPG
IMG_0325.JPG
1/13