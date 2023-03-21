7-Group Photo1.JPG

A Fort Myers family watched as their home of 33 years was torn asunder on Friday.





The demolition, however, was a good thing as the home's razing was a life-changing gift courtesy of a partnership between nonprofit Lee BIA Builders Care, local construction company Stevens Construction and a variety of community partners.







Myrtle Dillard is a longtime Fort Myers resident who has lived in her home for 33 years. Originally built in 1927, the 958-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling had fallen into a state of disrepair. As time passed, the family faced significant challenges in maintaining the home.







Caring for her daughter and twin granddaughters, Dillard’s health concerns and the recent passing of her husband, Joseph, have made Dillard’s need for support more critical than ever. (Lee BIA Builders Care / WGCU)