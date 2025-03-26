Citrus greening and hurricanes have been some of the obstacles that have forced Florida’s Citrus Industry to be in a spiraling nosedive. Could adding a little sweetness to Florida’s agriculture be part of the solution? The University of Florida has been testing to see if vanilla could be a viable substitute for Florida farmers. Dr. Jaclyn Kropp and Dr. Xingbo Wu explain how they’re trying to change consumers’ minds about the power of Florida-based vanilla.

Vanilla: The Flavor of Florida’s Future | WGCU News