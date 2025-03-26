© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vanilla: The flavor of Florida’s future?

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:22 AM EDT

Citrus greening and hurricanes have been some of the obstacles that have forced Florida’s Citrus Industry to be in a spiraling nosedive. Could adding a little sweetness to Florida’s agriculture be part of the solution? The University of Florida has been testing to see if vanilla could be a viable substitute for Florida farmers. Dr. Jaclyn Kropp and Dr. Xingbo Wu explain how they’re trying to change consumers’ minds about the power of Florida-based vanilla.

Vanilla: The Flavor of Florida’s Future | WGCU News
Tags
Agriculture WGCU NewsVanillaOrangesAgricultureFarmingUniversity of FloridaScienceOrchids
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News